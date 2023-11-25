Kali Uchis And KAROL G Drop A Hot And Sexy Banger "Labios Mordidos"

Kali Uchis and KAROL G have been dominating the Latin music scene over the past couple of years. Both have massive hits under their belts. For Kali her biggest hits have spanned across her entire career. Her most recent smash hit has been "Moonlight from her 2023 record, Red Moon In Venus.

On the opposite, KAROL G has been in the industry for just about the same amount of time as her partner in crime. 2023 was also a big year for the 32-year-old sensation. MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO continues to produce numbers for her. In fact, all five of her most popular tracks on Spotify are from that tape. One of them, "PROVENZA," has just crossed one billion streams. For context, the album came out in late February. Both powerhouses are very familiar with each other, and now they are back at it again.

Listen To "Labios Mordidos" By Kali Uchis And KAROL G

This time, Kali and KAROL team up for a steamy track, "Labios Mordidos." This translates to "Bitten Lips" are we can see why it is called that. The content of the lyrics is very sexual with both singing about how attractive women are. It takes a "lesbian approach," which makes sense as Kali has been bi for basically her entire life, according to Auralcrave. On YouTube, the music video already has over 2.2 million views in two days. That is good enough for number four on trending for music.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Kali Uchis and KAROL G, "Labios Mordidos?" Is this going to be one of the biggest tracks of the year? Whose music do you listen to more out of these two artists?

Quotable Lyrics (English Translation):

The baby is aggressive with that cute face (Hey)

She's well-established in her whole neighborhood

Short skirt and gistro leaning out of the sunroof

Her a** leaves everyone on mute

Strawberry gloss to bring it down (Bring it down)

Quietly so that no one knows (Ah)

