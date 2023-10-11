Kali Uchis Announces New Album, “Orquídeas,” Dropping In 2024

Kali Uchis will be releasing her next album, Orquídeas, in January 2024, the singer announced in a post on social media, Wednesday. The project will see Uchis singing in Spanish. The announcement comes following the release of “Muñekita,” which features El Alfa and City Girls’ JT. Uchis also shared her third studio album, Red Moon in Venus, earlier this year.

“The orchid is the national flower of Colombia, and we have more species of orchid than anywhere on earth,” the Colombian-American singer said in a statement. “I always felt distinctly intrigued and magnetized by the flower. This album is inspired by the timeless, eerie, mystic, striking, graceful and sensual allure of the orchid. With this vast scope of fresh energy, I wish to re-define the way we look at Latinas in music.” Prior to the announcement, Uchis shared a short video teaser on social media while hinting at a fourth studio album being in the works.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: (L-R) Kali Uchis and Tyler, the Creator perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Uchis has been in the midst of a busy 2023. In addition to releasing Red Moon in Venus, she also traveled on a tour in support of the project. She stopped at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, amongst other venues. She also performed at this year's Coachella, where she brought out surprise guests Tyler, The Creator, Omar Apollo, and even Don Toliver, to whom she has been romantically linked. Check out Uchis' announcement for Orquídeas on Twitter below.

Orquídeas will be dropping on Friday, January 12, 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on the project on HotNewHipHop in the coming months.

