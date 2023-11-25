Mia Jaye Expresses Frustration At Pace Of Young Dolph Investigation

Mia Jaye, the fiancee of Young Dolph, has voiced her frustrations at how slowly the investigation into the rapper's murder has been. “I’m fed up. It’s been two years’ worth of conspiracies. Two years’ worth of unknowing. Two years’ worth of people not properly communicating to you. I didn’t know if garnering more attention would hurt or help, and I wanted to help. I feel like I tried that, and I don’t feel like it was helping. And I feel like we weren’t being taken seriously," Jaye told Rolling Stone.

However, things have been chaotic in the trial surrounding Dolph's case. Last month, the presiding judge recused himself over allegations that he had acted in a disproportional manner. Judge Lee Coffee had reportedly ordered one of the defendants into solitary confinement for behavior that didn't actually violate the rules of the prison he was being held. That held up things significantly as a new judge was seated and made familiar with the case.

Mia Jaye Says Young Dolph Died Over "Some Rap Shit"

However, Jaye has been increasingly vocal about her thoughts on Dolph's death. In a recent Instagram Live, Jaye claimed that the rapper was killed over "some rap sh-t". "I were to guess, based on the history of things...rap sh-t, bro. A song, or two. Some ego sh-t. Let's break that down even more. Ego sh-t. He not here because of ego. That's a spirit. If anyone just wanna call a spade a spade, it's a spirit. He isn't here because of some ego sh-t and he possessed the ego. And at the end of the f-cking day, we killing people because of a bruised, a scarred, ego?"

Dolph was killed back in 2021 after being ambushed outside a bakery in Memphis. Furthermore, four men are currently facing trial for his murder. However, the case has been slow-moving in many facets and fans are beginning to tire of not seeing justice done for Dolph's family.

