JT Throws It Back To New Kali Uchis Collab In Sensual New Clip

JT, Kali Uchis, and El Alfa recently teamed up for a new song, “Muñekita,” and it’s exactly the reggaetón-heavy banger that such a collab suggests. What’s more is that its infectious rhythm and charismatic performances clearly inspire something in the City Girl’s hips- and so many others. Moreover, she recently uploaded a video on social media of her dancing along to one of the track’s slower “dembow” moments. In the clip, the Florida MC moves her hips slowly and sensually to the rhythm, leaving a lot of impressed fans in the comments, albeit some critics, too. “We can’t be listening to the same song she’s moving to,” one user jokingly wrote under the clip.

No matter what you think of those moves, you can’t deny that this is the kind of track that you don’t really care how you look when you dance to it. Furthermore, its different tempo switches and pitch-shifting plucks keep the energy on high all throughout. In addition, it’s just great for fans of hip-hop and Latin music alike to have another crossover banger in the repertoire. In one way or another, a lot of people who listened to this song discovered at least one new artist that will surely become part of their rotation.

JT Shaking Hips To “Muñekita”

While JT came through with a short verse, she still filled her contribution with a lot of bombast and confidence. In fact, she even drops some bars in Spanish, showing that she can hold her own in either context with ease. Also, there’s currently a lot of City Girls hype right now, since they’re back to releasing new music quite prolifically. They’ve even pursued their own careers in the meantime, with the 30-year-old releasing the single “No Bars.”

Meanwhile, with all that new music to consider, we’re sure that City Girls, Kali, and many more have plenty to soundtrack their dances with. It had actually been a long time since we got a crossover hit like this. Let’s just see how her dance moves evolve as she gets deeper and deeper into reggaetón. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on JT.

