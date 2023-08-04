Kali Uchis Taps JT And El Alfa For Latin-Flavored Banger “Muñekita”

Earlier this year Kali Uchis promised fans not just one, but two new albums this year. She also communicated to fans that one project would be entirely in English and the other entirely in Spanish. So far she seems to be living up to all of those promises. Back in March, she dropped Red Moon In Venus an English language embrace of Kali’s R&B stylings. It has a similar sonic palette to her critically acclaimed breakout project Isolation from 2018. Red Moon has features from Omar Apollo, Summer Walker, and Don Toliver and the album became Kali’s highest-charting project to date when it debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200.

Now Kali Uchis appears to be on her way to releasing a second album and just as she promised, it will be in Spanish. Details on the album aren’t available yet, but its lead single is officially out. The track is called “Muñekita” and features a pair of guests who make impressive contributions. JT of rap duo City Girls and dembow superstar El Alfa join Kali on the track. Together the trio create a tropical Latin trap banger that fans have already heaved praise onto. The song marks Kali’s first new Spanish language song since her 2020 album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞. You can listen to Kali’s new single below.

Kali Uchis Returns To Spanish Songs

In the press release dropped alongside the song Kali elaborated on how she chooses collaborators. “I love bringing artists together that you’d least expect. El Alfa is a Latino legend and JT is someone I’ve admired forever. Both of them are known for their summer hits and high energy, so I’m incredibly excited to bring them together for a fun, sexy song like this.”

What do you think of the new Kali Uchis, JT, and El Alfa track “Muñekita?” Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It bring out the demons, baby, not today (Ah-ah)

So when a bunch of thirsty hoes come to try me

All I do is laugh and push ’em out the way

Hehe, broke b*tch