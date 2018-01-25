latin trap
- MusicBad Bunny's 7 Biggest HitsWith a freshly released album and upcoming tour, Bad Bunny is continuing his global dominance.ByWyatt Westlake4.7K Views
- SongsKali Uchis Taps JT And El Alfa For Latin-Flavored Banger "Muñekita"Kali is gearing up for her second new album of 2023.ByLavender Alexandria2.9K Views
- NewsKAROL G, Anuel AA, and J Balvin Team Up For "Location"The Spanish-speaking trio definitely dropped a hit this New Music Friday. Byhnhh4.2K Views
- NewsYung Gravy Taps Into Latin-Trap Interests With "yup!"The Minnesota rapper drops a throwback to his lyrical roots with the surprise single.ByIsaiah Cane3.8K Views
- NewsSnow Tha Product Spits Spanish Bars On New Banger "Perico"Snow Tha Product goes in. ByMitch Findlay4.9K Views
- NewsDJ Snake Teams Up With J Balvin & Tyga For Summer Smash "Loco Contigo"DJ Snake introduces us to a potential song of the summer.ByAlex Zidel8.8K Views
- NewsBad Bunny Surprises Fans With New Single "Callaíta"Bad Bunny comes through with a new video and single.ByAlex Zidel5.3K Views
- MusicDon Omar Accused Of Homophobia Towards Longtime Rival OzunaBad Bunny criticizes Don Omar for issuing homophobic remarks towards a recently-outed Ozuna.ByDevin Ch70.2K Views
- MixtapesBad Bunny Arrives With Debut "X100pre" AlbumBad Bunny makes his official debut.ByMilca P.10.1K Views
- MusicJennifer Lopez Teases Upcoming Bad Bunny CollaborationJ. Lo & Bad Bunny got some heat on the way.ByAron A.4.7K Views
- NewsDrake's Highly-Anticipated "MIA" Collaboration With Bad Bunny Is Finally HereDrake hops on the Bad Bunny wave with new track "MIA."ByAlex Zidel46.5K Views
- MusicBad Bunny Makes His Television Debut On " The Tonight Show"Watch Bad Bunny perform "Estamos Bien."Byhnhh7.5K Views
- Music VideosTory Lanez & Ozuna Drop New Video For "Pa Mi"Tory Lanez & Ozuna team up for their Spanish single "Pa Mi."ByAlex Zidel4.8K Views
- MusicDrake & Bad Bunny Hint At An Upcoming CollaborationDrake's next musical venture might be reggaeton.
ByAron A.15.9K Views