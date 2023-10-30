Bad Bunny’s 7 Biggest Hits

The most streamed artist on Spotify for the past three consecutive years, Bad Bunny is continuing his reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. After two back-to-back sold-out tours and a Grammy-nominated album with Un Verano Sin Ti, the Puerto Rican superstar claimed at the end of last year that he would be taking a break in 2023. However, Bad Bunny has shown no signs of slowing down with the release of his fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. Along with his latest 22-track album, he has also announced his Most Wanted Tour of North America, starting in 2024.

Both the project and tour signify Bad Bunny’s return to Latin trap, a sub-genre that he helped pioneer. Today, we commemorate his latest release with a list of his seven biggest hits. These selections look into Bad Bunny’s biggest singles as the primary artist, according to his chart history and Latin platinum certifications. Take a look at the list below.

7. "Si Veo a Tu Mamá" (2020)

Bad Bunny started his second studio album with a bang. As the fireworks popped on “Si Veo a Tu Mamá,” he set fans up for the adventurous album that was 2020’s YHLQMDLG. Over a simplistic trap instrumental, Bad Bunny weaves between rapid flows and freeform melodies. The song hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, as well as 32 on the Hot 100. Upon the release of YHLQMDLG, “Si Veo a Tu Mamá” was the album’s highest-charting song.

6. "Safaera" feat. Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow (2020)

While YHLQMDLG included trap songs like “Si Veo a Tu Mamá,” it primarily served as an ode to the 2000s reggaeton era. Though paying homage, Bad Bunny provided his unique spin on the genre, resulting in an all-star collaboration with “Safaera.” For the song, he recruited Ñengo Flow and legendary duo Jowell & Randy to emulate the reggaeton mixes that raised him. A standout track from his second album, “Safaera” is an unpredictable banger that goes through many transformations as it progresses, changing in tempo, rhythm, and instrumentation. The song is certified 21x Latin platinum and peaked at No. 4 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

5. "Yo Perreo Sola" (2020)

In addition to “Safaera,” YHLQMDLG featured numerous explosive bangers, including “Yo Perreo Sola.” A lighthearted song about dancing alone, the energetic track is one of Bad Bunny’s biggest songs. It is equally as playful as it is empowering as Puerto Rican artist Nesi contributes vocals for the chorus. “Yo Perreo Sola” reached No. 1 on numerous Billboard Latin charts, peaked at No. 53 on the Hot 100, and is 24x platinum.

4. "DÁKITI" feat. Jhayco (2020)

Bad Bunny and Jhayco never miss when they link up, and “DÁKITI” is their biggest collaboration to date. The standout single from El Último Tour Del Mundo contains a looming instrumental, over which the two lend their contrasting styles. The song’s pulsing rhythm builds the intensity of the track. Bad Bunny and Jhayco had previously joined forces for the remix of “No Me Conoce'' with J Balvin. They also recreated their magic on “Tarot” from Un Verano Sin Ti. Still, “DÁKITI” remains their biggest collaboration to date and one of the most impactful tracks of their careers so far. The song topped multiple Latin charts and secured the No. 5 spot on the Hot 100. “DÁKITI” is currently certified 24x Latin platinum.

3. "Vete" (2020)

One of Bad Bunny’s greatest strengths as an artist is his ability to craft infectious melodies. “Vete,” another highlight from YHLQMDLG, puts that strength on full display. The simplistic reggaeton rhythm leaves plenty of room for Bad Bunny to sing catchy melodies, including one reminiscent of his track, “La Difícil.” On an album full of dynamic energy, “Vete” is one of the more emotional songs. It is now one of Bad Bunny’s biggest singles to date and the biggest hit of his, where he is the sole vocalist. “Vete” went No. 1 across the Latin charts and is 27x Latin platinum.

2. "Sensualidad" - Bad Bunny, J Balvin, & Prince Royce (2017)

One of his earliest and greatest collaborations, “Sensualidad” saw Bad Bunny team up with J Balvin and Prince Royce. It was produced by DJ Luian and Mambo Kingz, who provided a light-hearted beat over which the three singers display their styles. Their styles complement each other but make sure not to overshadow the other, which is a sign of a good hit song. Bad Bunny’s chemistry with J Balvin, in particular, was clearly demonstrated, setting the standard for their 2019 collab album, Oasis. This year, “Sensualidad” reached the whopping milestone of 28x Latin platinum, eclipsing some of Bad Bunny’s other highest-selling singles.

1. "MÍA" feat. Drake (2018)

In 2018, two of the biggest names in pop music teamed up for “MÍA,” which saw Bad Bunny bring Drake into his world of reggaeton. While Drake had sung in Spanish prior, this single marked the first time he sang entirely in the language. With Bad Bunny’s irresistible melodies and Drake’s hit-making skills, “MÍA” became a monster hit single. Unsurprisingly, the song performed well across most Billboard charts, cracking the Top 5 of the Hot 100, landing the 22nd spot on the Top 40, and topping the Latin charts. The song is also 5x Latin diamond, equivalent to over 3 million units.

With “MÍA” being his biggest single to date, it is clear that Bad Bunny has shown no signs of slowing down as he has grown exponentially in popularity in the five years since its release. Coming off the heels of a new album and announcing an upcoming tour, Bad Bunny is continuing his global dominance.

[via] [via] [via]