Don Toliver And Kali Uchis Had Us Floating On “Drugs N Hella Melodies”

Don Toliver's rise to fame for most listeners began back in 2018 with his appearance on a big-time album. In 2018, he joined Travis Scott for a song off his album ASTROWORLD. With all of the features being hidden, some artists were hard to discern on first listen and Don was one of them. He captured listeners with his energetic and unique voice on "CAN'T SAY," and the rest is history from there.

He went on to drop his debut album Heaven Or Hell in 2020 to much acclaim. Don showed he could command an album by himself and he quickly followed it up a year later. That brings us to the record of discussion today, Life Of A DON. This album just turned two and we wanted to celebrate its release with arguably the most popular and waviest song, "Drugs N Hella Melodies," featuring Kali Uchis.

Relisten To "Drugs N Hella Melodies" By Don Toliver And Kali Uchis

This was the second lead single for L.O.A.D coming after the release of "What You Need." The collaboration makes perfect sense seeing how the two have been dating for two years now. But, also, from a musical perspective, both of their voices create a harmonious symphony. The beat, partially provided by DJ Dahi, is very melodic, woozy, and transcendent. The song definitely lives up to its name.

What were your initial thoughts on "Drugs N Hella Melodies" from Don Toliver and Kali Uchis? Was this your favorite song on the first listen of Life Of A DON? Is this the best project he has ever put out?

Quotable Lyrics:

S*x full of adrenaline

This p***y put you right to sleep just like a sedative

Not to sound conceited, I'm not one to brag

But I'm the girl you needed that you never had

Some people only see the negative

Some people find a way to see the good in everything

