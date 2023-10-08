Drake Continues Joe Budden Beef With More Apparent Disses On Instagram Story

The Drake and Joe Budden feud is raging on, it seems, even as the former is busy with wrapping up his 21 S*vage-assisted tour. For those unaware, the two started going back and forth following the former Everyday Struggle host's harsh criticism of Drizzy's latest album, For All The Dogs. It's been a pretty contentious cycle so far, with many people clowning one, the other, or both for their pettiness. However, it's far from over, which the Toronto MC seems happy to keep up on his Instagram Story. It's not directly aimed at Joe (well, some of it, at least), but it's impossible to ignore the context clues.

"You thought you was Kobe," Drake wrote with a crying-laughing emoji, presumably about Joe Budden, on Saturday (October 7). In addition, he also shared a TikTok clip of an old NBA game, a classic that many hoopers reading this will recognize. "Chasing that farewell tour, they don’t love you like that," Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors told the Clippers' Paul Pierce during a game. "You can’t get no farewell tour 'cause they don’t love you like that… You thought you was Kobe."

"You Thought You Was Kobe"

Not only that, but the 6 God also took aim at Joe Budden's inner circle- at the very least, within the podcasting space. In a separate IG Story post, Drake called out The Joe Budden Podcast's co-host Parks. "Sorry one more thing..." he expressed. "Imagine listening to Mark Zuckerberg tell the next generation about good verses and turnt beats," The Boy concluded with some crying-laughing emojis. Also, he used a recent IG caption to send shots at someone posting about him, which we know isn't directed at the rapper and media personality because, well, he already spoke.

Drake Blasts Parks & Sends Mystery Shots

Meanwhile, it's hard to say where this beef is going to go from here, if anywhere. Will we catch some subliminals at the Slaughterhouse member on the next studio album, will they make amends, or is this buried right here? Let's give it a couple of weeks and see where the tensions are at. For more news and the latest updates on Drake and Joe Budden, come back to HNHH.

