Don Toliver Returns With Vibey New Single "Deep In The Water"

Don Toliver is an artist who became a household name thanks to a co-sign from Travis Scott. Overall, Toliver took this co-sign and was able to do a lot with it. He has become a star in the hip-hop world thanks to his fantastic singing voice and knack for catchy hooks. Moreover, he is currently in a relationship with Kali Uchis, whom he just had his first child with. This has certainly elevated Toliver to new heights, and he is hungrier than ever right now. In fact, fans are anticipating a new album soon.

A few weeks ago, the artist came through with an incredible effort called "Bandit." This new song featured a sample from Tame Impala, which definitely made fans excited about the artist's new direction. Well, today, on the same day as the birth of his first child, Toliver dropped a new song. Below, you can find the music video for "Deep In The Water," which is a song that was previewed at the end of the music video for "Bandit." As you will hear, it has that signature Don Toliver touch to it.

Don Toliver Continues To Shine

The song is filled with vibey production, while Toliver's vocals float on top. Moreover, there are references to Uchis' pregnancy, which goes to show where the artist's head is at right now. It is a personal track, but a fun one nonetheless. If one thing is for certain, Toliver is leading us into an intriguing album rollout.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this brand-new single, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for the next Don Toliver project? How are we liking this direction? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Well, I'm in down the A right now
My chopper damn near caught a flat
Call me if you want somethin'
Know I feel your heartbeat
Do it like you love nobody

