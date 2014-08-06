If you’ve even sort of heard of the group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, then you’ve definitely heard of Layzie Bone. The Cleveland-born rapper is also a member of group Bone Brothers and the CEO of record label Harmony Howse Entertainment. Besides being a vital part of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, which got its start in Los Angeles, Layzie has also crafted his own solo career. His first solo album “Thug By Nature” was released in 2001, and since then he’s released several more. By 2013, Layzie announced that he was going to take a break from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and focus on his solo career. His newest album “Perfect Timing” is set for release later this year.