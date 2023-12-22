Layzie Bone Ends The Year With Some "Hypnotic Rhythms" On Latest Record

It has been a rough year for the Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony clan. Earlier this year, Krayzie Bone was hospitalized after he was violently coughing up blood. It was revealed that he had a leaking lung artery. He fought for his life and is now on the continuous road to recovery after spending nine days there. However, the group has still managed to drop projects including Layzie Bone. The Cleveland, Ohio native has had a trend of dropping one project each year since 2017.

So, after nearly a whole year without dropping, Layzie just cuts with Hypnotic Rhythms. It is a 12-track offering that skimps out on the features. The only guest on here is TINY, who lands on "Flyer Than Ever." A majority of the album features trap beats and woozy instrumentation. Layzie does sing on it as well, but not in a good way, unfortunately.

Listen To Hypnotic Rhythms By Layzie Bone

Some of the best material here lands in the first quarter of the album. Songs like the "Intro" and "Year of Goats are ones to keep a closer eye on. Layzie first announced its release about a month ago on his Instagram. "Y’all ready for some new music????? New Album "Hypnotic Rhythms." Available on all platforms 12/22!!!! Share, repost, Holiday season is in full motion!!!!! #HHEOnTheRise#HypnoticRhythms#newalbum#holiday#season" You can check it out with the links above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Hypnotic Rhythms, by Layzie Bone? Is this his best album in the past five years, or of all time? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Layzie Bone. Finally, stay with us for all of the best album drops throughout the week.

Hypnotic Rhythms Tracklist:

Intro Year of Goats We Ain't Playin' Flyer Than Ever (feat. TINY) Pillar Family 1st Let's Eat LayGo! These Dayz The One A Place Outro

