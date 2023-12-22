Lil Mabu Teams Up With Fivio Foreign On "Teach Me How To Drill"

Lil Mabu is someone who has been making a whole lot of noise as of late. Overall, he is someone who is known for making drill songs. He is also extremely young and the origins of his rap career are dubious. There are all sorts of rumors about him going to a private school and using his wealth to buy studio time. However, the true origins of Mabu remain a mystery to the vast majority of his fans. In their eyes, it doesn't matter. All they want is some music to rage out to.

After a collaboration with Chrisean Rock, it is clear that Mabu wants to step his game up. Subsequently, he has found himself next to Fivio Foreign, who is a giant of the New York drill scene. Below, you can find the music video for their song "Teach Me How To Drill." As it turns out, this entire concept is based on Mabu being in school, and Fivior being his drill tutor. It is a unique concept that is certainly also a novel one.

Lil Mabu Continues His Run

As for the song itself, it is a fiery drill beat that a lot of fans are going to be excited about. Overall, Mabu and Fivio deliver spirited performances. They trade bars on every verse, and it is mostly because Fivio says the N-word for Mabu on numerous occasions. Sometimes, the song borders on bad taste, but that has always been Mabu's M.O.

What do you think of this collaboration between Lil Mabu and Fivior Foreign? Is this in good taste or do you think Mabu is making a mockery of drill? Let us know your takes, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, welcome to the hood (Hood)

If you with us, you good (You good)

Yeah, Stichy (Stichy), huh, woo'd up (Woo'd up)

Backpack full of rulers

Yeah, I got a white shooter, huh (I do)

And no, I ain't shootin' no schools up (He not)

Yeah, I feel like the drill tutor (I do)

Wait, can I do a hit on a scooter? (Grrt, baow)

