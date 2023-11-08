Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu React To “Mr. Take Ya B*tch” Chart Success

Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu have landed on the Billboard Hot 100.

BYCole Blake
Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu reacted to their recent collaboration, "Mr. Take Ya B*tch," landing on the Billboard Hot 100 on social media, earlier this week. The song, on which Rock takes aim at her ex, Blueface, debuted at No. 96 on the chart.

“God got me hitting Billboard 100,” Chrisean posted on her Instagram Story. “It’s crazy cuz I did it while I was in a storm. My baby was still in the hospital recovering from surgery and I was so down [for real].” In his own post, Lil Mabu added: “Been HOT & I been keeping it. [100 emoji] @billboardcharts." It's not the only success the song has seen since its release. It also peaked at No. 1 on the TikTok Music Charts.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Attend The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

In the lyrics to the song, Chrisean disses Blueface by rapping: "Only thing that's broke is my f*cking water/Gave birth to my kid but I hate his father/I used to f*ck wit Blue's now I f*ck wit ones/Only f*ck with white boys that be toting guns." In response, Blueface joked that Chrisean and Mabu "should make it official fr." Instead of targeting Blueface with his lyrics on the track, Mabu goes at Wack 100. He raps, "But I know Wack 100 ain't gon' like this (This) / 'Cause he f*** with snitches and I don't like kids (Kids)." Check out Mabu's reaction to the success of the song below.

Lil Mabu Celebrates His 1st "Billboard" Hot 100 Song

Outside of music, Chrisean recently remarked that she's "so in love with," being a mother on Twitter. She welcomed her and Blueface's first child, earlier this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu on HotNewHipHop.

