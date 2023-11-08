Chrisean Rock Makes Her Hot 100 Debut And Shares An Update On Motherhood

There's been some good news coming recently for Chrisean Rock. The highlight is her first ever hit on the Hot 100. That comes through her Lil Mabu collab and Blueface diss track "Mr. Take Ya B*tch." The song has been out for a few weeks now but started picking up steam after a recent news story. She performed the song during a party in Miami where Blueface himself was also in attendance, which gave it a big boost in streaming numbers and attention.

She also shared an update on another major moment in her life. "I’m so inlove with being your mommy," she tweeted. The tweet is in reference to her child, who she gave birth to a few months ago. In the comment of the post fans share their support for her motherhood journey. "I love seeing clips of you be a mommy, it’s always the cutest thing" one of the top comments reads. "See the blessing oh my good so precious," another agrees. Check out the tweet and all the fan responses to it below.

Chrisean Rock Gives Music And Motherhood Updates

Rock last gave fans an update on her new baby a few days ago. Chrisean celebrated her baby turning two months old and shared that she hired a nanny to help out with the baby. "He's growing, he's strong," she said, reassuring fans that her baby was healthy after he had to have surgery last month.

As is often the case, more drama erupted for Chrisean Rock recently. She appeared on The Jason Lee Show where she made some controversial comments about Blueface. She described him as wanting a "slave" rather than a girlfriend. He was quick to refute the allegations and attack Rock back for her alleged victim complex. The beef boiled over into the pair's encounter in Miami where Blue claims Chrisean stalked him to a party. What do you think of Chrisean Rock making her debut on the Billboard Hot 100? Let us know in the comment section below.

