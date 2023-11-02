Blueface Shares His Side Of Chrisean Rock’s Pendant Story

A recent encounter at a party in Miami sparked a whole new era of drama for Chrisean Rock and Blueface. When fans first heard about it, it was because video of Chrisean performing her new diss track about Blue on stage began making the rounds online. Fans were surprised to hear her performing it at a party Blue was currently at. She also tweeted about giving away a pendant that Blue gave her. "I gave a random b*tch my blueface pendant in the bathroom ion wan wear dhat sh*t no more," Chrisean's tweet read.

Now Blueface has taken to twitter to give his side of the story. "Y'all wanna know the real tea she followed me to Miami stayed in the same hotel as me she know I only stay at fountain bleu found out I was at the party from Bobby Lytes messy a*s so she came got the section next to mine walks in try to come stand with me like we cool I politely declined she start crying ran to the bathroom and gave her pendant away an I left end of story." The post immediately divided fans. Some took to the replies to call Chrisean crazy for following Blue around. Others claimed that Blue was likely lying since fans said he was visibly angry at Chrisean for performing the diss song. Check out his post and the various fan reactions below.

Blueface Claims Chrisean Followed Him To Miami

The other major drama Blueface and Chrisean are facing right now spawned from her interview on The Jason Lee Show. She made one particularly inflammatory comment about how Blue asked too much of her. She even went as far as to say that he "wanted a slave" rather than a girlfriend.

Blueface took to Twitter to respond to the slave comment earlier today. In his response post, he came after Chrisean for having a victim mentality and using a double standard to pair their relationship. What do you think of Blueface and Chrisean Rock's newest drama surrounding a pendant he gave her? Let us know in the comment section below.

