Blueface Asks What He Should Be For Halloween, Gets Roasted In Replies

Blueface has a dilemma. He doesn't know what he should be for Halloween! The Los Angeles rapper known for his unapologetic approach to life and music, found himself in a playful Halloween mood and decided to seek some costume inspiration from his followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the spirit of the holiday, he posed a simple question, asking, "What should I be for Halloween?" accompanied by a thoughtful thinking face emoji.

As soon as the question hit the digital realm, X users wasted no time in offering their candid suggestions. The rapper, who has recently made headlines for his engagement to Jaidyn Alexis and his ongoing dynamic with ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock, is no stranger to the internet's judgmental eye. One X user chose to playfully mock the rapper by suggesting, "A clown...so ironic right," alluding to the drama that has sometimes surrounded Blueface's personal life and the public's perception of his relationships. It's clear that Blueface's public persona is a hot topic for discussion among fans, making his Halloween costume choice all the more intriguing.

Blueface Asks Followers For Help

"Be faithful," another person quipped. "A father!!" someone else mentioned. "A law abiding citizen," said someone else. "Lil Baby!" another said. "Be chrisean tooth bro ts would be funny!" someone else suggested. However, Blueface seemed to take the playful jabs in stride and responded with humor, tweeting later, "Ima be nice for Halloween," along with a laughing face emoji. This response demonstrated the rapper's ability to maintain a lighthearted attitude in the face of online banter. His usual go-to.

In other news, Blueface has been in the headlines once again for a leaked phone conversation that Chrisean Rock shared. However, Blueface denies that it was recent. "That fone call was when I went to MD I told you guys Jaidyn didn’t approve this is nothing new to us but good promo," he tweeted today. Chrisean is determined to convince the internet that her now-ex, who is engaged to another woman, still has sexual relations with her and is worried about what she's doing still. "You keep hanging up and blocking me," Chrisean could be heard asking on the leaked call. "Why are you mad at me?" Seems as though the saga will never end.

