Chrisean Rock Reveals What She Did With Blueface Pendant

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are easily the most dysfunctional former couple on the internet these days. Overall, the two have a child together and have made numerous public statements about one another. However, Blueface is now with Jaidyn Alexis. He and Alexis also have a child together, and they are now seemingly engaged. It has all been very hard to keep up with this, but they have made it easier by laying it all out on social media.

Recently, Chrisean Rock got to be on Kai Cenat's Twitch stream. During the stream, she seemed to be pretty upset at times, especially as Kai read her book to her. However, she was also recently on a show with Jason Lee, where she explained her side of the Blueface drama. There were some massive revelations, including the one that they hooked up very soon after she gave birth. That said, it seems as though Chrisean wants to take a stand against Blueface. For instance, she recently made a drastic decision about her pendant bearing the rapper's face.

Chrisean Rock Repurposes Her Jewelry

"I gave a random bitch my blueface pendant in the bathroom ion wan wear dhat shit no more," Chrisean Rock wrote on Twitter. We have no clue if the woman even wanted the pendant or not. However, she ended up getting something that probably has at least a little bit of value. Depending on the quality of the diamonds, that could very well come out to a few thousand dollars. As for Chrisean, she can now rid herself of something that reminds her of sadder times.

Only time till tell what else Chrisean may get rid of pertaining to Blueface. The rapper caused her a lot of pain, and it might be best for her to continue shedding some of those belongings. Let us know your thoughts on her latest revelation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed.

