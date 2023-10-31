“MR. TAKE YA B*TCH” Goes No. 1 On TikTok Music Charts, Chrisean Rock & Lil Mabu Celebrate

Chrisean Rock makes music, but since she first came into contact with Blueface, that's the least of her fans' concerns. People enjoy watching the 23-year-old due to her unpredictable and at times toxic nature, though they've notably grown weary of her antics lately. Her firstborn son is due to celebrate his two-month birthday in just a few days, and that's not the only exciting thing Rock has to look forward to this week.

On Monday (October 30), both she and collaborator Lil Mabu shared the success of their Blueface diss track, "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH." Though the Baltimore native has shared that she's not making any money off of the joint effort, she's still proud to see that it's gone No. 1 on the TikTok Music Charts after previously sitting at No. 5. "You can't fake the motion," Chrisean declared on social media. It looks like YouTube users are loving the reality starlet's latest single too, as Mabu pointed out that they've been trending No. 1 on that platform since blowing up.

Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu Feeling Themselves

"Been #1 for two weeks... I'm putting mfs in retirement #YGA 😭😭," the 18-year-old bragged. It's likely that Mabu was referring to Blue in his post, as the MILF Music founder has been trolling with some posts of his own about signing the drill rapper to his women's only label. It's unclear if he and Rock are cooking up another single to share with the world, but we're certainly curious what the future holds for them both.

Besides shading Blueface in his celebratory tweet, this past weekend, Lil Mabu also taunted the 26-year-old by flashing his gun and trigger fingers in a video with Chrisean Rock. Because Blue is currently serving a 24-month suspended sentence for his 2022 strip club shooting, he's expected to be on his best behaviour, meaning not getting too aggressive when firing back at his baby mama and Mabu. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

