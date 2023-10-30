Blueface Reveals New Text Messages From Chrisean Rock, Wants To Add Lil Mabu’s Career To His Resume

Ever since Lil Mabu recently joined the Blueface and Chrisean Rock drama, things somehow got even more complicated. Mabu's entrance into the fray stems from a photo of him and Chrisean in the studio together cooking up something. That something was a diss track with Blueface (and Wack 100) in their crosshairs. It has been the new headline around this broken relationship and it continues to provide more and more turmoil. Recently, Mabu was possibly threatening Blueface by flashing his gun in his pants and pointing a handgun gesture toward the camera.

Now, it seems there are some relationship conflicts between Mabu and Chrisean. In the Twitter post from Blueface below Chrisean is trying to prove her worth to her ex-baby daddy. In the gray and white text conversation, she says, "But to be clear I'm not giving p***y away my s*** got too much sauce." Maybe the most "shocking" message reveals how much she misses him. "In my head somewhere I'm actually waiting for you."

Blueface Has Some Questions For Lil Mabu

On top of that, the back-and-forth messages with the black background look to be between Mabu and Blueface. Previously, Mabu hit up Blueface to do a song together back in August to no avail. The tweet of that DM is now gone. Now, after chasing the clout by going after Chrisean and everything else, it seems that damaged any potential of them working in the studio on something. However, because of all of the popularity Mabu is getting from being in this mess, Blueface is claiming he put the New Yorker on the map. "Make sure y’all add lil mabu career to my resume [laughing face emoji]." This is all very out of left field, but, honestly, what has not been?

