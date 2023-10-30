Coi Leray’s Bear Costume Shows Off Her Curves In New Steamy Social Media Pics

Coi Leray is one of many celebrities showing off their Halloween fits this year, although she is certainly more subtle than most. Moreover, on Sunday (October 29), she shared some pictures of her minimal but steamy bear costume on social media. The Massachusetts MC wore a small brown bodysuit with some black paint on her nose and with fuzzy ears atop her head. Furthermore, it's not the most elaborate costume in the world, which will already make it lag far behind in the race for many critics and fans. However, when you think about something that combines sexiness, comfort, and a clear indication of what you're dressed up as, we can't deny that she checked these boxes.

While Coi Leray's career still has a lot more gas in the tank, at least she's made a lot of moves in the fashion world without compromising that. She and Tracee Ellis Ross posted up in all-black YSL for Paris Fashion Week, an occasion which had her traveling all over the world to show her style. As such, the 26-year-old is already doing a pretty good job of balancing her main artistry with some extracurricular experience. This might not seem important to some, but in the social media age, it's always safe to set apart a couple of different lanes for yourself.

Coi Leray's Bare But Beautiful In Bear Costume

In addition, moves like these could further cement an artist into "icon" status, which Coi Leray recently questioned, thus opening up some fan debate. "Back in the days, it was easy to define an icon," she tweeted last Thursday (October 26). "For example, Janet Jackson, Beyonce, Ri, Ciara, Missy… many more…. I noticed things changed, so I’m asking, what makes an icon today? Streams? Likes? Numbers?

"Stage presence, vocals, cadence, fashion, versatility, choreography, effort, bars, lyrics.. Does it not madder?" Coi continued. "What do y’all WANT to see? Or be honest.. it doesn’t even madder anymore because it’s so much going on in the industry , viral moments is easier to digest? Idk , I hit this blunt and started overthinking…Normally I try to just be the observer, sit back . Keep it cool… but I figured I share that with y’all cause I’m so curious." For more news and the latest updates on Coi Leray, keep checking in with HNHH and check out her costume in the Via link below.

