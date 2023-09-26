Coi Leray’s Paris Fashion Week Flexes Begin In All Black With Tracee Ellis Ross At YSL

Leray has been jetting all over the globe this month, making her latest pitstop in the City of Love.

Coi Leray’s Paris Fashion Week Flexes Begin In All Black With Tracee Ellis Ross At YSL

After stops in New York, London, and Milan, it's finally time for Paris Fashion Week, which arguably brings out some of the best celebrity street style of the season. As per usual there was an exciting roster of famous guests at each presentation. In particular, YSL and one of their front-row attendees, Coi Leray, have already caught our attention. On Tuesday (September 26), the Boston-born baddie's Instagram feed began filling up with commemorative photos and videos from her time in the City of Love.

She was definitely still showing some skin, but Leray's look of choice was notably less revealing than other styles she's donned recently. The 26-year-old paired her little black halter-neck dress with a pair of leather thigh-high boots in the same colour. Seeing as the seasons have transitioned from summer to fall, she kept her petite frame warm under a large puffer jacket before completing the look with sunglasses.

Coi Leray Rocks a Classic Little Black Dress

Not long after the above video arrived on her IG page, Leray returned with a selection of photos taken on her big day out. She posed with fellow nepo baby Tracee Ellis Ross and snapped candid photos in front of a massive YSL sign.

Seeing as events in Paris are still ongoing, it's likely we'll see the COI artist stepping out in more designer duds. Prior to her appearance in Europe, she was on stage in Australia, where the crowd couldn't get enough of her vivacious personality.

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins "Players" Hitmaker for Photos

Coi Leray is a more recent celebrity favourite at Fashion Week shows, but Tracee Ellis Ross is a seasoned pro by this point. She and the "Players" hitmaker looked perfectly on-brand for the YSL presentation in their suave black outfits. Which of the two do you think was better dressed? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

