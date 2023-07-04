Every time fashion week rolls around for another season, brands usually pick a handful of celebrities and socialites to occupy the front row. Figures like Kim Kardashian, Offset, Kylie Jenner, Ice Spice, Halle Bailey, and Pharrell Williams have all appeared in the past. As things kicked off once again in Paris this week we’ve been excited to see which starlets made the cut. For Schiaparelli, it was none other than Cardi B and Tracee Ellis Ross.

While the Grammy-winning rap diva went the dramatic route in her black and gold corset gown, the OG nepo baby brightened up the room in her periwinkle and white look. Ahead of the main event, Ross took a photo from her fitting room when she was half nude. Above her beautifully tailored trousers, the 50-year-old wears only gold and silver accessories, leaving us to admire her snatched waist and the underboob appearing beneath her arm.

Tracee Ellis Ross is 50 and Fine

Babyyyy, Ms.Tracee Ellis Ross is serving us topless details. pic.twitter.com/x3uVd766x8 — MOON CHILD. (@ROZtheCreator) July 3, 2023

When it was time to grace the cameras with her presence, Ross had covered up all signs of cleavage under a button-up shirt with gold details to perfectly match her trousers. She further accessorized with chunky white sunglasses and a small white clutch in her hand. The California native has always been praised for her unique fashion choices, and this outfit is sure to be no exception. She looked confident and poised while posing for photos outside before and after the runway. While inside, Tracee was seated next to the Invasion of Privacy rap diva, who she made sure to snap a few selfies with in their designer duds.

We’ve been seeing plenty of famous faces in France for Paris Fashion Week. Aside from Tracee and Cardi B’s bold looks at the Schiaparelli Couture presentation, Latto also turned heads with her beautiful butterfly-inspired outfit while watching Iris van Herpen’s F/W 2023/24 collection. See for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

