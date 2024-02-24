Chrisean Rock Lookalike Appears In NLE Choppa & Lil Mabu's New Music Video Dissing Blueface

There's another "Shotta Flow" on the market, as NLE Choppa tapped white drill provocateur Lil Mabu for his seventh remix and music video of his signature hit. This time around, they basically made it a Blueface diss track, including a Chrisean Rock lookalike in the video and making various references to his boxing career, his current jail stint, and his relationship with Chrisean. In fact, there are a lot of angles here to consider when it comes to what beefs are popping up in just one song and music video. Then again, it's unsurprising given just how much all these folks give weight behind social media spats.

For example, the feud between Blueface and NLE Choppa started well after their own remix of "Shotta Flow." Basically, things seemed to kick off when the latter's baby mama rejected the former, and they started to clown each other online. There were threats of a boxing match between them to settle their differences, and even their mothers jumped into the whole thing. "He is going to have his mom apologize the day my son come home," Blue's mother Karlissa Saffold wrote under coverage of this new song.

Chrisean Rock Lookalike In NLE Choppa & Lil Mabu's Blueface Diss: Watch

On the other hand, we have Lil Mabu versus Blueface, whose beef stemmed mostly from the latter's relationship with Chrisean Rock. When she collaborated with Mabu and dissed the California MC on their joint track, this caused the two of them to go back and forth amid claims that Chrisean and the Manhattan spitter were together. These didn't pan out to be the case, and the former Baddies star went right back to Blue, leaving Mabu in his feelings. So "Shotta Flow 7" is probably a way to clown them both, at least to a certain extent.

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock claims to be unbothered by all the recent drama around her ex's alleged third baby mama. We'll see if the near future provides more developments in this regard. But let us know in the comments what you thought of this new music video. As always, stick around on HNHH for the latest on Blueface, Chrisean Rock, NLE Choppa, and Lil Mabu.

