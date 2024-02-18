Chrisean Rock Claims She's Unbothered By Recent Blueface Drama

Chrisean Rock is still supporting her volatile boo as Blueface waits for his freedom for parole violations. Many fans are pretty disappointed with her for this decision despite all that they've been through, yet they still want her to chime in and react to some recent drama. For those unaware, it seems like the former Baddies star will no longer just have to compete with his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. Now, there is an alleged third candidate, Bonnie Lashay, who claimed to be pregnant with the rapper's fourth child. Despite the ruckus that this caused online, Chrisean took to Twitter on Sunday (February 18) to suggest that she's not breaking a sweat over anything.

"New Big projects coming!!" she shared during her most recent string of posts on the social media platform. "Yeah I took break from the socials because I’m putting my energy into my next projects fr and all dat negativity s**t be not even my Bob right now. My next move gon be my best move." However, Chrisean Rock's other tweets from early Sunday morning suggest that there are actually some issues that need resolution.

Chrisean Rock Wants To Focus On Herself & Not The Negativity

"All his s**t onna way to me ion give f**k bout none of the fake flex s**t," Chrisean Rock shared, seemingly referring to how Jaidyn Alexis posted about getting Blueface's jewelry due to his current jail stint. "I would have post it befor having to give it up too. Watch dis. Dis big back b***h n***a think he finna get a cent out of me b***h you know you just wasted yo money on dat damn lawyer right." It's unclear exactly who or what she's talking about here, but whatever the case, fans wish she would take a longer break from socials.

That's a bit too mean for our taste, but given what the Baltimroe native seemed to refer to with this last tweet, maybe a break is the right choice. This could have referenced an assault lawsuit against her, which is not a great look. We'll see what else either stays in the drafts or emerges explosively regarding all these topics. For more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock, stay logged into HNHH.

