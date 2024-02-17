Chrisean Rock's Dating Game Pistol Whipping Prompts YouTuber Beef

Last month, Chrisean Rock visited Atlanta to film an episode of the popular YouTube dating series, "20 Vs. 1." Unfortunately, however, things promptly went very wrong. She later took to Instagram Live to open up about the debacle. For obvious reasons, she appeared shaken up by the events that took place. Apparently, men with guns showed up to the video shoot, and one of the contestants was pistol-whipped.

The contestant in question went on to share more details of the frightening incident, accusing Noluvmar of being responsible. Allegedly, he and some associates showed up on set to steal footage and equipment, prompting him to step in. This is when he says he was allegedly sucker punched and hit with a firearm.

Lahmikejr With A Message For Noluvmar After Chrisean Rock Video Shoot

The YouTuber who was filming the dating show, Michael Wright or Lahmikejr, later took to Instagram to share his side of the story. "I payed @chrisean for a collab & @noluvmar pulled up with goons," he alleged. "They threatened my life .. stole all my cameras … all because he hating on me .. THEY stole my cameraman cameras , my camera , my footage from this video... I don’t know why things like this happen but I just know God don’t sleep and Ik ima bounce back because God got a bigger plan for me."

Now, he's taken to social media to challenge Noluvmar to a boxing match. During a recent Instagram Live, he claimed that he's willing to sort out their differences in a "professional setting," instead of simply throwing indirect jabs online. It's unclear at the time of writing whether or not Noluvmar is interested in taking the personality on in the ring. What do you think of YouTuber Michael Wright claiming he wants to box Noluvmar for allegedly pulling up to his shoot with Chrisean Rock? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

