Chrisean Rock Slammed For Colorist Critique Of Instagram Live Viewer

Chrisean Rock is in hot water with her fanbase quite often, but this might be the tightest rope she's walked on yet. Moreover, many fans aren't happy with her reconciliation with Blueface considering their toxic tendencies as a couple in the past. While this is an understandable reunion, especially with his current incarceration in mind, folks hoped that the Baltimore native would move past this. Alas, she returned to her full support of the California rapper, and now finds opposition to her with every Instagram Live session she hosts. During her most recent one, the mother of one drew even more backlash for some seemingly racist comments against a viewer.

"That forehead and that synthetic weave you got in there," Chrisean Rock told a viewer, presumably based off their profile picture. "Who's eating me up? You're broke as s**t and you're ugly with a fat-a** nose. You don't even -– and I know you don't like your complexion, 'cause you look like one of them type of girls." Her apparently colorist comments didn't sit well with her audience, with one person commenting "Colorism on the 8th day of black history month is Nasty work" under the post below covering the Live. "Can we actually cancel her for good I’m tired of seeing her," another added.

Of course, these are pretty extreme reactions from both sides, both of which certainly won't help the former Baddies star. No one can deny that she's been through a lot; not just her romantic past, but her constant antics and status as a single mother. While Chrisean Rock has a lot of family support behind her, a lot of people grew tired of these back-and-forths. But for now, it seems like this train isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Meanwhile, this hot water is even extending into the political and religious realm. She decided to comment on the Israel-Palestine conflict by blasting both groups for not praising Jesus. If that's not enough to get people to shut the Live sessions off, perhaps they'll never stop seeing this on their timeline. For more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock, check back in with HNHH.

