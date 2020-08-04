Colorist
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Slammed For Colorist Critique Of Instagram Live ViewerConsidering how many fans of the Baltimore native are not as keen to support her anymore, she should be welcoming every viewer she gets.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeWoman Claims Trey Songz Didn't Let Her In His Club Section Because She Was Too DarkDespite his pending allegations, a young woman wants everyone to cancel Trey for allegedly being a colorist.By Lawrencia Grose
- GramYo Gotti Responds To Colorist AccusationsThe rapper is responding to criticism regarding the diversity of the models in his latest visual "Drop."By Madusa S.
- MusicMulatto Confirms That A Name Change Is In The WorksIs it finally time for a change?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicQueen Naija Denies Being A Colorist, Addresses Previous "Nappy-Headed" CommentsIn 2017, Queen Naija shared a story about being bullied by "Black," "ugly," "nappy-headed" girls. People accused her of colorism, but she ha returned to explain the situation in detail.By Erika Marie