Photo Of Chrisean Rock With A Drink In Her Hand While Pregnant Sparks Debate Online

Chrisean Rock has found herself at the forefront of more than a few online controversies over the last year or so. Overall, a lot of this stems from her relationship with Blueface. As it stands, the two appear to be back together. However, it remains to be seen how long that lasts. He is currently in jail, and Chrisean is riding for him. So much so that she even got his mugshot tattooed right on her cheek. These days, it seems like she will do anything to keep the internet abuzz.

Things turned sour for her earlier in the week as a screenshot of Chrisean Jr. went viral. She was accused of giving her child Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, and there has been other speculations on the baby's health. With this conversation being had online, one Twitter user dug up some old photos of Chrisean from during her pregnancy. In these photos, the reality star can be seen with a drink in her hand. This subsequently led to some people on Twitter alleging that she was, indeed, having alcohol while pregnant. However, this isn't exactly proof and shouldn't be regarded as such.

Read More: Blueface & Chrisean Rock Relationship Timeline

Chrisean Rock Has People Speaking Out

In some of the comments, which can be read below, people noted how many bars and clubs sell soda or virgin drinks. Without knowing what is exactly in her cup, it is impossible to make any real judgments. However, numerous other commenters thought it was ridiculous to defend her in such a way. Based on her previous actions, some critics have already made up their minds on what is in the cup. It's not necessarily fair, but that seems to be the trend online these days.

Debate Ensues

Since this criticism, Chrisean has responded, although not to the allegations directly. For now, she is more concerned with letting people know that she is still getting money. Let us know your thoughts on this controversy, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: What Show Is Chrisean Rock In?

[Via]