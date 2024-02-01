Chrisean Rock Breaks Silence Amid Rumors About Her Baby, Addresses Her Follower Count Instead

Chrisean Rock has been in the headlines quite a bit over the last week or so. Overall, the reasons for this push into the limelight have not been favorable. Firstly, she got a Blueface tattoo on her cheek, and that was understandably clowned online. However, earlier in the week, things surrounding Chrisean got much sadder and more serious. A screenshot of her son Chrisean Jr. was making the rounds, and it led to speculation that he has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. Even her sister and Karlissa Saffold couldn't help but weigh in.

In the midst of all of this, Chrisean has been losing followers on social media. Given everything that has happened, one would assume she would want to get on Twitter or Instagram and address some of the recent controversies directly. Instead, she has ultimately decided to address her follower account. Based on her statement, she doesn't really even care about the loss in followers. She says the money is still pouring in, and that is all that really matters to her.

Chrisean Rock Speaks

"The more y’all hate the more popular I become I don’t give a fuck about losing followers I get paid off my engagement/ algorithm if I’m getting 60 plus million views on my post 400k plus comments my promo prices just goes up or anything I sell stay sold out," Chrisean wrote. "So continue the hate train it makes me hella money." Fans in her comments were quick to point out that this is an absurd response given everything that is going on. There has been controversy after controversy, however, she is only concerned with her fame. It's sad albeit indicative of the times we are in.

