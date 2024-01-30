Chrisean Rock Accused Of Giving Her Child "Fetal Alcohol Syndrome" As Screenshot From IG Live Goes Viral

Chrisean Rock and her parenting have been put under the microscope over the last few months or so. Overall, this is the case with any of Chrisean's decisions. As many of you already know, she found herself in a bit of trouble over the weekend thanks to her Blueface face tattoo. Although she and Blue were broken up as soon as a few weeks ago, it seems as though she has accepted him back into her life. So much so that she says their bond has never been stronger. Even though he is locked up, Rock is confident in their relationship.

As for their child Chrisean Jr., some fans are rushing to make judgments on social media. In the tweet below, someone took a screenshot from a recent Instagram live session. The Twitter user used this screenshot to make another joke about how Chrisean Jr. looks like Charles Barkley. This is a joke that even Blueface has made. However, in the tweets below, many took the opportunity to accuse Chrisean of smoking and drinking during her pregnancy. They believe her child has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.

Chrisean Rock Hit With Serious Accusations

In September, Chrisean was hit with similar accusations. However, she was quick to respond to people. “My baby is healthy. They would have told me if he had symptoms,” she said at the time. “He’s healthy bro. Just ‘cause that picture wasn’t that cute doesn’t mean [inaudible] you can post my baby on the internet. That shit is wild. Now my baby father is bitter. He doing bitter shit now because I liked some shit about my ex being the baby’s father. But I’m only doing shit because that hurt. Fuck you.” Despite this, fans are still speculating on the health of her baby.

Twitter Chimes In

Chrisean has yet to comment on the recent wave of accusations. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates on this situation. Additionally, let us know your thoughts on the internet scrutiny, down below.

