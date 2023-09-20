Chrisean Rock Is Changing Her Son’s Name

Chrisean Rock recently bought a new house and as you'd expect she rushed to Instagram to show it off to all her fans. In an Instagram Live video she showed off much of her new residence before answering some questions from fans. That's where she dropped a big bomb about the name of her child with Blueface. After Rock defended Blueface as a father saying that he's "not a deadbeat" she confirmed that she plans to change their son's name.

The baby's name is currently Chrisean Malone Jr., something that Blueface himself has taken issue with. "Yes, I'm changing his name. I gotta accept it, too. I was f^*ckin' with Chrisean Malone but then I realized Malone is not... It's not about to be that," she begins. Later on, she clarifies what exactly she wants to change her son's name to. "I want it to be Jonathan Jamall Porter Jr. He has two sons but he don't got a junior yet I don't like it. I don't like it like that. It's kind of mean. I'm telling you, I can't stay mean forever. I'm a very forgiving person. Plus, that's my baby daddy." Check out the full clip below.

Chrisean Rock Is Naming Her Baby After Blueface Afterall

Earlier this week, Chrisean Rock explained her view on a future blended family for her, Blueface, and Jaidyn Alexis. While she doesn't want the trio to all be involved in a relationship, she wants the best for her child. In her opinion, she believes a mixed family would be the best decision, acknowledging that they're all family.

Earlier this week Blueface dropped a new music video for his song "Baby Momma Drama." Unsurprisingly, he tapped Chrisean and Chrisean Jr. to star in the video. The decision divided fans, prompting some pretty serious backlash from some. What do you think about Chrisean Rock's decision to change her baby's name? Let us know in the comment section below.

