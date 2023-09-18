Blueface Taps Chrisean Rock & Chrisean Jr. For “Baby Momma Drama” Music Video

Turns out that Blueface and Chrisean Rock's teased music video landed just as fast as we expected. Moreover, he recently released the visuals for his new track "Baby Momma Drama," in which he talks about... well, read the title. Specifically, the rapper spits bars about singing both of his kids' mothers to MILF Music, and the Baddies star inks her contract in the vid. Other than that, it's the usual sights: hanging out at a gas station, recording in the studio, posted up in the bathroom, and dancing with Chrisean. It's more of a news item that it is a new release, but with such a wild backstory to their relationship, that will always be the case.

Regardless, the song itself isn't too bad, albeit not as exciting as Blueface's previous work that put him on the map. He replaced his offbeat flows and expressive vocal delivery with a more monotone delivery and a common West Coast flair. Furthermore, the beat also exemplifies this with ghostly choral vocal samples and a hard-hitting Cali bounce. "Baby Momma Drama" isn't on streaming services as of writing this article, so it's tough to think about the song out of context.

Read More: Blueface & DJ Akademiks Beefing Because Rapper Slept With Podcaster’s Girl, Wack 100 Alleges

"Baby Momma Drama" Soundtracks The Reunion Of Blueface & Chirsean Rock

For those unaware, this is the latest chapter in the long, volatile, and always shifting romantic life of the 26-year-old. His other baby momma, Jaidyn Alexis, was furious that Blueface and Chrisean Rock linked back up, as the couple dissed each other online. In addition, just a few weeks ago, Blue and Chrisean were at each other's throats over the proper care of their newborn son, Chrisean Jr. As such, the main thing that this video proves is that the California MC knows how to make a quick buck off of his life's gossip.

Meanwhile, we're sure that this state won't last long, and that the three will continue to fight and make up over time. After all, we have no reason to believe any different. At the very least, if you want a quick and painless representation of this whole circus, "Baby Momma Drama" is a pretty concise summary. Who would've thought? For more news and the latest updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Blames Jaidyn Alexis For Son Not Being At Birth Of Chrisean Jr.