Blueface & Chrisean Rock Spotted Filming A Music Video

To absolutely no one's surprise, it looks like Blueface and Chrisean Rock are already patching things up between them. Moreover, the two fought a lot online over their newborn son Chrisean Jr.'s care, the home he'd live in, and their parenting skills. However, after a recent visit saw the rapper cuddled up with his kid, it seems like things are good between them... for now. What's more is that they returned to business and career collaborations quite quickly as well, pulling up to the studio together. During that session, the "BDD" MC signed the Baddies star to his MILF Music label, or at least said so on a piece of paper.

Furthermore, new footage implies that they quickly worked on Chrisean Rock's debut release. Fans spotted her and Blueface apparently filming a music video together, and they even took some time to interact with onlookers. According to online sources and eyewitnesses, this went down last night (Saturday, September 16), and there's no telling when this will come out- if ever. Regardless, this newfound amicable state between them is ruffling some feathers in Blue's personal life.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Are Cooking Something Up

For example, Jaidyn Alexis wasn't happy at all with this news of Blueface and Chrisean Rock rekindling... something. After all, calling any of these bonds a "romantic relationship" might just get invalidated within three days with another feud. It even caused the fellow (well, now former) MILF Music signee to go on a Twitter rant against the two. In it, she called the 26-year-old a "narcissist" and talked about how he fooled everyone by sticking by Alexis' side. Elsewhere, Blue actually went a little more in-depth when it comes to what he feels went down with his first baby mama.

"When I first started rappin Jaidyn didn't support me or my music," he wrote on Twitter "That's [why] I never really took her serious when I got on. One day I was [on my way] to the studio [and] and told me I would never be Nipsey or P. Diddy. It was motivating to prove her wrong, that's the reason I ain't marry her." For more news and the latest updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock, stay posted on HNHH.

