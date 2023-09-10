Blueface Lashes Out At Chrisean Rock’s Parenting: “Me & Jaidyn Finna Get His Room Ready”

Try as he might to act nonchalant about the birth of his third son, Blueface can't seem to stop throwing shade at the little one's mother, Chrisean Rock, online. After labelling her a "weirdo" last week the California native promised to be done posting about his co-parent. However, he seems to be keeping tabs on her whereabouts closely as he spent Saturday (September 9) ranting about Rock travelling from her home state of Maryland two hours away to Richmond, Virginia. "Tried to tell y'all, smh," Blue's IG Story rant about his ex began.

"She can't sit down for one week [with] my son, smh," he added. In the receipts gathered by @theshaderoom below, it appears that the Baddies cast member still had her hospital bracelet on when she was taking photos with fans at a school this weekend. "Who gone watch the baby? 🤷🏽‍♂️," Blue wrote in the comments of that post. Following that he made it clear that he and his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, fully intend to take care of Chrisean Jr.

Read More: Blueface Under Investigation By Child Protective Services, Police Called To Rapper’s Home Nine Times Since May

Blueface Returns to Posting About Chrisean Rock After Promising to Quit

"Don't worry about it, [we] finna get his room ready," the 26-year-old declared. "My child not finna be neglected on sY. My baby not finna be treated like no dog. Me [and] Jaidyn got plenty [of] time to watch him. We be at home [with] kids all day." Interestingly, Blue is currently under investigation by DCFS regarding the care of his eldest two sons. Police became concerned after a video of the young boys hanging out in their home where strippers were also dancing surfaced online.

"Long as that baby got my blood running thru his [veins] I'ma be on her a**," the embattled entertainer promised. "Bih ain't even took the hospital band off, already left the baby with somebody else for Juco football game, smh." Since then, Blue has also gone Live on IG to explain exactly why he's so concerned about leaving Chrisean Jr. in his mother's care.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Dodges Jail Time In Oklahoma Drug Case

Father of Three Has More to Say

What do you imagine the future will look like for Blueface and Chrisean Rock as they navigate through the ups and downs of life as co-parents? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]