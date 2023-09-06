Chrisean Rock Claps Back After Blueface’s Custody Threat

Chrisean Rock recently took to social media to flex her post-pregnancy figure, revealing that she’s been spending some time in the gym. The rapper and reality star just gave birth to her son, Chrisean Jr., at the beginning of this week. The child’s father, Blueface, took issue with Chrisean hitting the gym so quickly after the birth. He hopped on Twitter recently to air his grievances.

“Here hold my 1 day old baby while I work out a** b*tch smh,” he wrote. Blueface went on to claim that he’d be filing for custody of their son if Chrisean doesn’t make him her top priority for at least 30 days. “You’ve been warned,” he told her, noting that the baby has already been held by various people. “My kid not finna be molested and touched on like everybody in her family,” he wrote. “Dead homys I don’t play them typa games.” Blueface further accused Chrisean of not caring about the newborn, calling her “selfish.”

Chrisean Shows Off Her Home Gym

Chrisean Rock then clapped back, showcasing her home gym on social media. “What gym?” she wrote. “I’m at home in Baltimore the gym is next to my bed room.” Chrisean continued, “Respectfully just blessed to be able to come home n heal properly and abundantly with the right support and love.” She ended her post with a jab at Blueface, claiming that he’s “hoping for the worst.”

It’s clear that the drama between the two of them hasn’t slowed down since the birth of their child. Even the day of his birth managed to spark some controversy. While Chrisean was in labor, Blueface was spotted partying in Miami with the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn Alexis. The rapper failing to show up for the occasion got social media users talking, however, both of them claim it was for the best. At this point, Blueface says he’s just focused on mending things with Jaidyn, despite Chrisean Jr.’s arrival. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface.

