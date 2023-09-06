Blueface’s Son Not A Fan Of His Music, Prefers NBA YoungBoy

Blueface recently went live with his son Javaughn, and was left disappointed when the young boy made a revelation. According to Javaughn, he doesn't know any of his father's music, which the rapper finds "crazy." He grabbed the boy upon hearing the unfortunate news, noting that his son knows more NBA YoungBoy music than Blueface music. "You don't know one song?" he asked him, to which the boy responded, "no."

"So when you sleeping you sing NBA YoungBoy's song, but you don't know your daddy's song," he asks Javaughn. "No," the boy replied, again. Unfortunately, it looks like Blueface's son isn't a huge fan of his music. With that being said, he could have another opportunity at bringing up a Blueface fan, as Chrisean Rock just had his child. Unfortunately, there's been some drama since the birth, so it's unclear what kind of role the rapper will play in Chrisean Jr.'s life. He was noticeably absent at the time of his son's birth, which managed to raise a lot of eyebrows.

Blueface Shocked That His Son Doesn't Listen To His Music

It looks like Chrisean didn't want him at the delivery, and opted instead to be surrounded by "real love." He later seemingly addressed the backlash, claiming that he's moved on with another woman. The rapper has been "all about" Jaidyn Alexis in recent months. Things always appear to be up in the air as far as his relationship with Chrisean, however. He's been airing his grievances about his Crazy in Love costar since she gave birth, even recently revealing that he's not pleased with his son's name.

Earlier this week, he also took to social media to diss the reality star for hitting the gym so soon after her pregnancy, threatening to file for custody of the child if she doesn't pay adequate attention to him. Chrisean eventually responded to his claims, showcasing how she was actually working out in a home gym. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Blueface.

