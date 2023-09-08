Blueface Posts Pictures With Jaidyn Alexis And Their Son On Music Video Set

As is often the case, there's been a lot of drama in Blueface's life recently. He's less than a week removed from Chrisean Rock having her baby, though he wasn't there to see it happen. He also went online and claimed that she was an actress who set up her delivery like a scene in a now-deleted Twitter rant. Throughout the past week, the pair have been going back and forth with criticisms of each other's parenting that has elevated to the level of threats.

One person who stood up for Blueface as a parent is Jaidyn Alexis. It's no surprise given that the pair have a child of their own together and they seem to all be together a lot recently. The rapper shared some pictures to Instagram where he's hanging out with Alexis and their son on the set of a recent music video. "Ain’t no hood harder than fatherhood," his caption reads. Fans in the comments couldn't help but connect it to ongoing beef and drama in his life. "A real father wouldn’t be social media tweeting about never seeing their newborn son they be plane asap to see their new son," one of the top comments on the post reads. Check out the pictures below.

Blueface Comments On Fatherhood

Blueface recently appeared alongside his son Javaughn in an Instagram live that spawned a hilarious moment. The rapper was surprised to learn that his own son doesn't really listen to his music. Javaughn described his songs as "crazy" and said that he prefers NBA Youngboy.

Last week, Jaidyn expressed that she thought it would be better for Blueface's two families to be kept apart. Given the back and forth week he's had with Chrisean Rock, that seems like it might be a good idea. What do you think of Blueface's new Instagram post following shortly after Chrisean gave birth? Let us know in the comment section below.

