Jaidyn Alexis Defends Blueface’s Parenting Amid His Threats To Chrisean Rock

As expected, the days since Blueface and Chrisean Rock's baby's birth have experienced no shortage of drama. Currently, the former couple is arguing online over threats from the rapper to take custody of the child if the "Baddies" star doesn't take proper care of it. Considering Blue's absence in the lead-up to the birth and their volatile relationship prior to the pregnancy, fans and families are split on how to proceed. Moreover, new tweets from him continued this contention, and even his first baby mama and current partner Jaidyn Alexis stepped in to defend his parenting.

"Irreplacable moments," Alexis wrote on Twitter with pictures of Blueface with their son. "I couldn't care less bout nun the bs but u always show for them." On the other hand, the 26-year-old's most recent statements add to the idea that he's concerned over how Chrisean Rock will take care of the baby. "You smoked your way to birth," he alleged. "You don't think I can get the kid? Fr I have no intentions to take the baby. But If you are not showing the right sings I will do what's best.

Blueface Has Jaidyn Alexis Firmly By His Side

"Baby got a Instagram with a booking email in the bio at 2 days old," Blueface continued. "He taking bookings already this lady had a baby for clout dam shame. Bih smoked a blunt on the way to the hospital. I think she regrets not inviting me an she spent a couple of lonely nights with a new born an realized she messed up. Rock beefing with my kids now smh." While this feud isn't surprising, it doesn't make it any easier to stomach. After all, considering the stress they're both likely under, it should be more productive to help one another.

Meanwhile, Chrisean claimed that he thinks that she actually slept with Lil Baby and said that no one's taking her baby away from her. It's clear that they both need a lot of help hashing things out in this scenario. Hopefully they can get that soon, because we don't have the crutch of the baby not being born yet to wait out more drama and animosity. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface, Chrisean Rock, and Jaidyn Alexis.

