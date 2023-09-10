Chrisean Rock Shares Her Son’s Middle Name

Tensions have been high ever since Chrisean Rock gave birth to her son with Blueface, Chrisean Jr. Fortunately, things look to have taken a positive turn for the exes. Today, Chrisean Rock took the newborn to church to get blessed, and his father appears to have approved. The pastor blessed both of the child's parents, and he later Tweeted about it. "That’s more like it, don’t leave his side," he wrote. "That’s a Blueface baby, hallelujah 🙏."

Amid the ceremony, it was also revealed that Chrisean Jr.'s middle name is Jesus. It's clear that Chrisean's leaned into her faith lately, and wants her son to have all the odds in his favor. "Even as it relates to his father," the pastor said. "We cover him in prayer and every attack the devil has against his life in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ." Last week, Blueface claimed to be done posting about Chrisean, following a lengthy Twitter rant about her. He took to the platform again today, however, and confirmed that he trusts her parenting.

Chrisean And Blueface's Son's Middle Name Is "Jesus"

"I trust Chrisean with my son," he explained. "That’s it, nobody else. She's actually very nurturing [and] caring, good with kids no doubt. [She's] just a lil impatient [and] the baby NEEDS patience. Can’t just get up [and] go, 'No more I’m being patient as hell.' You don’t think I wanna get up [and] go rn? Timing not right."

He raised some concerns over Chrisean posing with fans recently, however, claiming that he and Jaidyn Alexis are "finna get his room ready." The rapper has also threatened to file for custody in the past, which upset Chrisean quite a bit. With that being said, Child Protective Services is also currently investigating him for his treatment of he and Jaidyn's children. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface.

