Chrisean Rock Dodges Jail Time In Oklahoma Drug Case

It’s been a week of good news for Chrisean Rock. The Crazy In Love star finally gave birth to her firstborn child with Blueface, who she named after herself. The California rapper hasn’t necessarily been happy for her but regardless, it seems like the blessings keep coming to her. According to Urban Islandz, Chrisean Rock won’t face any jail time for the drug charges she caught in Oklahoma. Per court documents, Rock pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp and possession with the intent to distribute, both of which carry a year-long sentence.

Chrisean Rock’s attorney, Ken Gallon, asked the judge to refrain from handing down a custodial sentence on the grounds that Chrisean maintained a clean record. The judge agreed and instead, sentenced Chrisean Rock to four years on probation. Until her probation period ends on March 12th, 2027, Chrisean must also complete 120 hours of community service at a homeless shelter; pay a $991 fine to the D.A.’s office, and comply with state, tribal, federal, and municipal laws.

Blueface’s Threat To Chrisean Rock

Even though Chrisean Rock’s given birth to a healthy child and avoided jail time, she still has to deal with Blueface’s wrath. The rapper made a number of derogatory remarks towards her since she welcomed their son, going as far as claiming that she only gave birth for clout. Additionally, he threatened to file for sole custody of Chrisean Jr., hoping to raise his kids under one roof and away from Chrisean Rock.

Rock, who opened an Instagram account for her son days after his birth, took to Live to respond to Blueface. “You know how much sh*t I took when I was pregnant with him? Nobody taking my baby, yo. So, like, no,” she said. “We fall short because you don’t control my phones no more. I left what you took. Straight up,” she added before explaining that much of the money she made with him came with the cost of being traumatized. Check out the Live above.

