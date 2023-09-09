Jaidyn Alexis Flaunts Her “Post Opp” Body In New Single & Video With Blueface

If you've already caught up on all the New Music Friday releases that hit streamers yesterday (September 8), you might be happy to know that there's still more hip-hop coming your way. On Saturday afternoon, Blueface took to Twitter to promote the third single from his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, on which he delivers a guest verse. The track is called "Post Opp," and as expected, it finds the mother of two spitting bars about her $30K BBL that the internet too often clowns.

"Love don't cost a thing but that money is incentive / I don't f**k for dollars but my booty hook expensive," Alexis rhymes early on in the track. It's unclear if Blue is also responsible for writing these lyrics, but seeing as they're similar in style to her past arrivals, we're willing to bet that he played a role in at least some of what his co-parent brags about.

Jaidyn Alexis is More Confident Than Ever in Her "Post Opp" Visual

In the accompanying video (which the California native shared behind-the-scenes photos from filming earlier this week), Alexis and her beau are surrounded by twerking dancers while they perform for the camera. Blue and his baby mama have made a habit of turning their hater's comments into catchy songs since they first decided to turn her into a recording artist amid his feud with Chrisean Rock. Trolls may think her surgically enhanced behind looks strange, but Alexis continues to secure the bag with it regardless.

Watch the brand new video for Jaidyn Alexis' latest single, "Post Opp," on YouTube above. Do you think this is the rising star's biggest hit so far, or did she deliver more impressive bars on her past releases, "Stewie" and "Workout"? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Love don't cost a thing but that money is incentive

I don't f**k for dollars but my booty hook expensive

B**ch my whip look like something off of Pinterest

My BD got a big D, filling up a princess

