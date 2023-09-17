Blueface & Chrisean Jr. Cuddle In New Photos, He Explains Jaidyn Alexis Beef

Blueface may not have been there for the birth of his first son with Chrisean Rock, and he certainly didn't make the first few weeks of motherhood easy on her with his social media attacks, but it looks like the rapper is ready to step up and be a father this weekend. Much to the internet's surprise, he and Jaidyn Alexis seem to have gone their separate ways. She confirmed that she's no longer a part of his MILF Music label in a scathing Twitter rant around the same time that a video of Rock signing a "forever" contract with Blue went viral.

Since then, the Baltimore native has also shared the first photos of her baby daddy with Chrisean Jr. In the post below, the days-old infant snuggles up in bed with a shirtless Blue, both of them comfortably sleeping. "Daddy and I," the caption on the little boy's IG post reads. In the comments, the "Thotiana" rapper clarified that he didn't consent to having his photo taken. "Rock had my [phone]... But it's me [and] my son so f**k it 🤷🏽‍♂️."

Blueface and His Son Finally Meet

Amid Alexis lashing out at her co-parent, he spilled some tea of his own in a series of since-deleted tweets. "When I first started rappin Jaidyn didn't support me or my music," he wrote, as shown in the post above. "That's [why] I never really took her serious when I got on. One day I was [on my way] to the studio [and] and told me I would never be Nipsey or P. Diddy," the controversial artist continued. "It was motivating to prove her wrong, that's the reason I ain't marry her."

Not only has Blueface had drama coming at him from both of his baby mamas for months now, but the 26-year-old also seems to have fellow rapper Lil Baby on his case. The Atlanta native teased a new song snippet earlier this weekend, in which he appears to throw shade at his longtime op. Listen to that at the link below, and check back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

