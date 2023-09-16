Lil Baby Seems To Diss Blueface In New Song

Lil Baby recently hopped on social media to preview some of his new music. He posted an Instagram Story rhyming along to an upcoming song, and fans were quick to notice an apparent mention of another notable rapper. ”Put a hunnit up a million times the f*ck is a Blueface?” he seems to rap in the song.

The two of them have had their fair share of problems in the past, so the diss wouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Most recently, Chrisean Rock revealed that Blueface thought she was with Lil Baby ahead of the birth of their son, and wasn't happy about it. She appeared to deny this, however, it wasn't the first time he had his doubts about his intentions with Chrisean. During an Instagram Live back in February, Blueface probed Chrisean after she interacted with Lil Baby at a party.

Lil Baby Mentions Blueface In Song Snippet

“I think you be letting too many rap n****s be in your face,” he told her at the time. Chrisean claimed that the interaction was nothing more than an “empowerment conversation," but he wasn't buying it. “Y’all had an empowerment conversation at 5 a.m?” he asked. “With him all up in your face like this? He damn near up in my face, cuz!” The rapper continued, insisting that their chat was inappropriate. “He wanna f*ck me too? Cuh wanna f*ck me? Any n***a in your face is in my face … It makes no sense.”

Earlier this month, Chrisean called Blueface out for continuing to bring Lil Baby up in their arguments. She claimed that while she was trying to make a mends with him for the sake of their child, he instead made the conversation about her eating at Lil Baby's restaurant. Lil Baby has yet to publicly address the drama, however, it seems like he has plenty of reasons to want to diss Blueface on a song. What do you think of the apparent diss? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Baby and Blueface.

