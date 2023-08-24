Lil Baby Finally Addresses Long-Rumored Drake Collab Album

Did Baby confirm this anticipation, or did he shut it down?

For a lot of people, Lil Baby washed Drake on “Wants and Needs,” and given their extensive collaborative history, fans would love to see a showdown between them for a whole project. That’s exactly the rumor that Black Coffee started back in March, making fans start anticipating a Baby and Drizzy joint album. “[Quality Control Music’s Coach K] had said to me, ‘Lil Baby and Drake are making an album. It’s possible that Drake is retiring,'” the producer claimed on Podcast and Chill with MacG. While neither artist addressed these claims outright, we now have a… somewhat conclusive response from the Atlanta MC.

Moroever, XXL recently sat down with the QCM signee for an interview, during which the publication asked him about the Drake speculation. Unfortunately, the It’s Only Me creative wasn’t exactly clear when responding to these rumors, although that only adds to anticipation and the mythos behind it. “Maybe so. Maybe not,” Lil Baby told XXL, and the lack of outright denial is enough to keep fans excited. However, with both their careers looking at another phase soon, maybe this year wouldn’t be the best time to oversaturate their releases.

Lil Baby’s XXL Interview

That’s relevant because Baby teased an upcoming solo project dropping soon, along with that of his other label members. “I’m actually going to drop an album this summer and my artist, Rylo Rodriguez, will be dropping an album this summer,” Lil Baby remarked to the publication. Rodriguez did, in fact, drop Been One earlier in June, but it’s been radio silent on the studio album front from the 4PF leader so far this year. Summer’s technically not over, but unless he drops this Friday (August 25), then a sunny release seems improbable.

Meanwhile, considering other hits like “Yes Indeed” (and misses like “Girls Want Girls”), teaming up with Drake could yield great and retributive results for the 28-year-old. Sure, it isn’t the most consistent run of team-ups, but the two artists certainly compliment one another quite well. It seems that the chances of this collab album dropping aren’t within our wants and needs just yet. For more news and the latest updates on the 6 God and Lil Baby, log back into HNHH.

