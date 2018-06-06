magazine interview
- MusicUSHER Discloses Longing Desire To Work With Justin Timberlake On New MusicUSHER called Justin "an amazing performer."ByZachary Horvath1004 Views
- MusicAndre 3000 Says That He Sees Himself In Teezo Touchdown And Tyler, The CreatorThese two artists are certainly up to the challenge. ByZachary Horvath2.3K Views
- MusicTravis Scott Thinks Back To A Car Ride With Stormi And How That Inspired "UTOPIA"Stormi helped Travis get back to his La Flame era. ByZachary Horvath1022 Views
- MusicPinkPantheress Details How She Almost Landed On A Kendrick Lamar Track: "Oh F***, I Can’t Even Think About It"Hopefully, she never spoke to the guy ever again. ByZachary Horvath1250 Views
- MusicLil Baby Finally Addresses Long-Rumored Drake Collab AlbumDid Baby confirm this anticipation, or did he shut it down?ByGabriel Bras Nevares6.7K Views
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Explains Why She Prefers To Date Non-CelebsKeke Palmer explains why she's hush-hush about her romantic life and why she's leery of people's intentions when they try to get closer to her.ByErika Marie10.5K Views
- Pop CultureDaniel Craig Reflects On His Legacy As "James Bond""James Bond" frontman, Daniel Craig, speaks about his legacy with GQ Magazine. ByDominiq R.1209 Views
- RelationshipsJhené Aiko Reveals Big Sean's Reaction To "Triggered" SingleLast year, Jhené Aiko released her single "Triggered (Freestyle)" where she aired out her frustrations about a breakup.ByErika Marie20.0K Views
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Admits He "F*cked Up" Oscars Hosting Gig In New InterviewKevin Hart reflects on how problematic his old Tweets were and how he could have handled the Oscars hosting controversy differently. ByDominiq R.2.5K Views
- RelationshipsRosario Dawson On Corey Booker: "I've Never Been This Close To Someone"Rosario Dawson can't stop swooning over boyfriend, Cory Booker. ByDominiq R.3.8K Views
- MusicIrv Gotti's Biggest Regret Involves Embarrassing Jennifer Lopez & Calling Her A "B-Word"He claims he was on drugs at the time.ByErika Marie15.8K Views
- MusicMustard Reveals He & Nipsey Hussle Were Working On An Album TogetherHe also said that their track "Perfect 10" was completed a month before the rapper's death.ByErika Marie6.8K Views
- Music21 Savage Shares What It Was Like Being Detained By ICEHe shared that he was separated from his children for two weeks, but some people had been there for years.ByErika Marie16.2K Views
- MusicZendaya's Advice To Music Career Hopefuls: "Look Over Those Contracts"She also said that she won't be making music anytime soon.ByErika Marie3.8K Views
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Is Studying To Become A LawyerKim Kardashian plans to take the bar in 2022.ByAlex Zidel3.7K Views
- Music21 Savage Says Drake Deserves More Respect For Elevating New Artists21 Savage thinks people should put more respect on Drake's name.ByAlex Zidel24.5K Views
- MusicCardi B On Offset: "I Know I'm Not Having A Baby With A Shitty-Ass Man"Rolling Stone crowns Cardi B the "new princess of hip-hop."ByAlex Zidel5.2K Views
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish's Bucket List: Date With Michael B. Jordan & Cardi B Played At Her WakeTiffany Haddish sits with Marie Claire to outline her long con plan.ByDevin Ch2.9K Views