USHER Discloses Longing Desire To Work With Justin Timberlake On New Music

No one can stop talking about USHER right now. But it is for good reason. The legendary R&B superstar has had a lot of important and exciting things going on in his life. If you were one of the few people who were not watching the Super Bowl this past weekend, he was the Halftime Show performer. To help celebrate that, he dropped his new album COMING HOME. Because of everything going on with him, everyone is reaching out for interviews. People got a hold of him and they talked about all the events in his life and one other unique topic. USHER was asked about Justin Timberlake and his willingness to work with him on new music.

It kind of makes sense why this question came up. Timberlake is an icon in his own right and was step for step with USHER in the early 2000s. Both had massive hits and even though they were/are fairly close no music has come out of their friendship. But, many painted them as rivals and USHER was asked about that. He shut that down according to AllHipHop, saying, "I’m in competition with no one other than myself... I’ve been motivated by people like Justin. I think that he has a legacy that should be respected and not compared to anybody else."

USHER Denies Competition With Justin

Justin Timberlake, Nelly and Usher during *NSYNC Challenge for the Children IV - Closing Party at Planet Hollywood at Planet Hollywood in Orlando, Florida, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

In fact, USHER doubled down by saying he has always wanted to work with JT. "I've always wanted to do a record with Justin and have reached out many times, but we've never managed to make it happen. I think that he’s an amazing performer." Maybe that window of opportunity is open right now. Justin does have his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, on March 15, so maybe they can eek out a collab before it drops.

What are your thoughts on USHER revealing he always wanted to work with Justin Timberlake? Do you think they can make something happen in time for Justin's upcoming album? Is this a good idea for them to collaborate? What are your opinions on USHER's Super Bowl show? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news la surrounding USHER and Justin Timberlake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

