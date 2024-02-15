Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, And Mia Khalifa Hit With Death Threats In New Israeli Song

A new Israeli hip-hop duo is making waves with their new song but not for the reasons you'd hope. The duo is called Ness Ve Stilla and their new song is called "Harbu Darbu." The track takes direct inspiration from the ongoing conflict in Gaza and deploys an unapologetically pro-Israel stance. The song unsurprisingly takes issue with some celebrities who have made pro-Palestine statements publicly. But in a move that probably didn't help the songs reputation, it names three prominent celebrities directly and even goes as far as to make death threats against them.

Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Mia Khalifa are the three celebs whose names appear in the song. They've all made statements supporting Palestine to varying degrees something they faced backlash for from pro-Israeli groups. Ness Ve Stilla's song is far from underground though, the YouTube video for the track currently sits at more than 18 million views. Khalifa actually addressed the song shortly after it was released in a tweet calling out it's use of a drill beat. "Y’all that song calling for the IDF to kill me, Bella, and Dua is over a DRILL beat, they can’t even call for genocide in their own culture, they had to colonize something to get it to #1," her tweet reads. Check out the post and responses to it below.

Dua Lipa And Others Facing Death Threats For Palestine Statements

