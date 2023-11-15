Travis Scott Thinks Back To A Car Ride With Stormi And How That Inspired “UTOPIA”

Travis Scott has revealed a lot to us and the rest of the music world over the past few hours with his feature in GQ magazine. From giving us an inside look at his thoughts on the Astroworld tragedy to his desire to hit the books and become an architect, and even turning UTOPIA into a musical, there is a lot to unpack. Travis is clearly one of the biggest rappers in the world and that is because of his excellent record. Fans waited five years and they got a GRAMMY-nominated tape. What was so cool about UTOPIA was that it ditched the traditional formula that the Houston artist has put forth.

While it does draw heavy inspiration from Kanye West's Yeezus, it still feels uniquely Travis. One of the reasons for that is due in part to a car ride with his daughter, Stormi. In the interview, he details how he brought back the 2013-2014 La Flame era that many longtime fans would call it. "I was actually riding with Stormi… we were getting fireworks in Houston... Her favorite song is "Mamacita"—it’s like, her favorite song of all time. She plays it all the time in the car, over and over and over, and that’s from this mixtape Days Before Rodeo."

Travis Scott Had A Special Moment With Stormi

He continues, "Just hearing that song over and over just reminded me of that time. I wanted to get back to the essence of who Travis Scott was as, like, a creator of music and sound, he said. "To just go back to the core, what got me here, which is producing and creating and the raw format of how I’ve started making music. And I got so excited about that." It sounds like a special moment for the daddy and daughter and you can certainly hear elements of that time in his career. Prime examples of this are "LOOOVE," "LOST FOREVER," and "HYAENA."

