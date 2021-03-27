GQ interview
- MusicLil Wayne Opens Up About André 3000's Comments On Aging In Hip HopWayne was disappointed.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicAndre 3000 Says That He Sees Himself In Teezo Touchdown And Tyler, The CreatorThese two artists are certainly up to the challenge. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTravis Scott Thinks Back To A Car Ride With Stormi And How That Inspired "UTOPIA"Stormi helped Travis get back to his La Flame era. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Reveals He Is Looking To Attend Harvard For Architectural DesignWe might have a new Frank Lloyd Wright on our hands. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPharrell Suggests That New N.E.R.D Music Could Be On The WayThis would be the first time for new music since 2018. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTyler, The Creator Clarifies Comments About New MusicTyler explained to fans that he didn't actually announce new music.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureMeghann Cuniff Dishes Her Thoughts On The Tory Lanez Trial In New GQ InterviewThe reporter spoke on Lanez's attitude throughout this process, the relationship between the media and courts, and her newfound fans- and haters.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Wowed By A Magic Trick In New VideoUzi can't believe what they're seeing in the new video.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Describes Themselves As The "Class Clown" Of Hip-HopLil Uzi Vert recently refuted their image as an "outcast."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Reveals The First Person To Visit Them After RehabLil Uzi developed a mentor like relationship with Yeat while in rehab.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNas Speaks On Impact Of Jay-Z Beef On His Career In GQ InterviewThe Queens icon said that his feud with Hov was one of a few instances of his career taking shocking turns that, according to him, are what rap is all about.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Says He Wanted To Buy Death Row Records & Was Hurt He Never Got The ChanceTha Doggfather said he joined Def Jam because he couldn't buy Death Row. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicThe Kid LAROI Says He Doesn't Consider TikTok When Making MusicLAROI is currently working on his debut album. By Thomas Galindo
- MoviesSeth Rogen Said He Had "No Hard Feelings" After Emma Watson Walked Off Set Of His FilmWatson left his 2013 production of “This Is the End.”By hnhh